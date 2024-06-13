Peter Brook’s legacy: Tempest for eternity

Here, on the other hand, the core of the text and Shakespeare's conception of the world is laid bare on an empty stage for 85 minutes. All the characters follow the dream of freedom, the ugly ghost Caliban (Sylvain Levitte, who also transforms into the handsome prince) as well as the good ghost Ariel (enchantingly played by 78-year-old Marilù Marini) and Miranda (Paula Luna), who glows with love. Prospero in the guise of the noble, charismatic Ery Nzaramba is black, as he was 30 years ago. But not under the compulsion of silly diversity dictates, but because what is shown here, with its charm, lightness and depth, actually transcends eras, styles and ethnicities.