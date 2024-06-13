First pictures
This is what the new Bulls jersey could look like
The new Red Bull Salzburg jersey has been leaked. According to "Öpaleak", the new home kit will remain red and white, even with Puma. But the design has some eye-catching features.
The 2023/24 season is over and preparations for the new season are in full swing. This also includes the design of the new jersey. The potential home kit of Bundesliga runners-up Red Bull Salzburg has now been leaked. As is well known, the Bulls have changed kit supplier and will be wearing Puma shirts from next season. Prior to the switch to the Germans, the team from Mozartstadt wore kits from US manufacturer Nike for ten years.
Of course, the change of kit supplier also raised the question of the extent to which the design would change with the new supplier. Will there be a revolution? Will new colors come into play or will the tried and tested be retained? And will prices rise as a result? Even if much is still unclear, fans now have at least some answers.
However, the first pictures show that the possible home jersey is similar to those from previous years. The pattern on the side and the collar are particularly striking.
According to "Öpaleak", the home jersey will continue to be white and red. The "Des is Soizburg" lettering will remain on the back of the neck.
The new season starts for the non-EM riders on June 22 with the obligatory performance tests. On June 24, the team will train for the first time with new coach Pep Lijnders at the Taxham training center. The Dutchman was previously assistant coach to Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool.
Outfitter on the advance
Puma is on the upswing as a supplier to soccer teams. The brand from Herzogenaurach equips most of the teams in the German Bundesliga. In addition to Salzburg's sister club Leipzig, these include St. Pauli, Holstein Kiel (with Benedikt Pichler), Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Mönchengladbach (with Stefan Lainer) and Heidenheim (with Paul Tschernuth).
