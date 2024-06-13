New Nazi details on the history of the national anthem

Report on the investigation to be completed in June 2025

It also emerged that Sompek was an avowed Jew-hater and National Socialist. All members of parliament were surprised by these findings. It was therefore decided by a majority that the history of the anthem should be fully investigated. The final report is to be completed and published by June 2025. So far, there are only a few questionable sentences about the history of the national anthem on the national website.