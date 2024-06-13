Song becomes law
New Nazi details on the history of the national anthem
This matter is settled, the Salzburg state anthem becomes law. It was one of the first FPÖ initiatives in the government. Unlike the new Care Act, the Nature Conservation Act or the freedom of choice in childcare - all of which are the responsibility of the FPÖ - at least the anthem issue has been resolved since yesterday. The song was enshrined in law, both lyrically and melodically, by a decision of the ÖVP and FPÖ after almost 100 years.
Prior to this, the song "Land unsrer Väter" caused heated discussions in the parliamentary committee. The MPs debated for almost an hour and a half. The opposition in particular criticized the lack of historical analysis of the piece. As author Ludwig Laher brought to light, composer Ernst Sompek created the melody in the 1920s for Austria's annexation to Germany. The lyrics to "Land unsrer Väter" by priest Anton Pichler were added later and adopted by the provincial parliament in 1928.
Report on the investigation to be completed in June 2025
It also emerged that Sompek was an avowed Jew-hater and National Socialist. All members of parliament were surprised by these findings. It was therefore decided by a majority that the history of the anthem should be fully investigated. The final report is to be completed and published by June 2025. So far, there are only a few questionable sentences about the history of the national anthem on the national website.
The fact that the governing parties also jumped over their shadows and agreed to the historical reappraisal comes as a surprise to the Salzburg House of Literature. "After the turquoise-blue state government had previously rejected a historical reappraisal, the decision shows a welcome insight and ability to learn," says director Tomas Friedmann.
