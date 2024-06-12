Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

For the 44th time in Pinzgau

There’s jazz in the Einsiedelei in Saalfelden this year

Nachrichten
12.06.2024 22:00

The program is set: 60 concerts, 200 artists from 16 nations in just four days - the 44th edition of the Pinzgau Jazz Festival takes place from 22 to 25 August.

comment0 Kommentare

With more than 200 artists and 60 concerts over four festival days, the Saalfelden Jazz Festival enters its 44th edition on August 22nd. Music will be played on the rowing boat and, for the first time, at the Einsiedelei am Palfen.

Once again this year, the aim is to appeal to young people and forgo the big, old stars of the genre. Mario Steidl emphasized this at the program presentation on Wednesday. "We stopped inviting the big names of yesteryear a few years ago," said the festival director.

Othermother around Judith Schwarz. (Bild: Ralph Kuehne)
Othermother around Judith Schwarz.
(Bild: Ralph Kuehne)

Instead, international newcomers and established jazz artists are coming to Pinzgau. For example, the clarinettist Mona Matbou Riahi from Iran or the Canadian Kris Davis Trio.

Austria's jazz scene will also get a chance to shine: Othermother, Franz Hautzinger's Regenorchester or the high-flyers Bipolar Feminin. Chris Janka has been invited as this year's artist in residence. He will perform at five concerts with different line-ups - including his robot orchestra.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf