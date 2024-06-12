For the 44th time in Pinzgau
There’s jazz in the Einsiedelei in Saalfelden this year
The program is set: 60 concerts, 200 artists from 16 nations in just four days - the 44th edition of the Pinzgau Jazz Festival takes place from 22 to 25 August.
With more than 200 artists and 60 concerts over four festival days, the Saalfelden Jazz Festival enters its 44th edition on August 22nd. Music will be played on the rowing boat and, for the first time, at the Einsiedelei am Palfen.
Once again this year, the aim is to appeal to young people and forgo the big, old stars of the genre. Mario Steidl emphasized this at the program presentation on Wednesday. "We stopped inviting the big names of yesteryear a few years ago," said the festival director.
Instead, international newcomers and established jazz artists are coming to Pinzgau. For example, the clarinettist Mona Matbou Riahi from Iran or the Canadian Kris Davis Trio.
Austria's jazz scene will also get a chance to shine: Othermother, Franz Hautzinger's Regenorchester or the high-flyers Bipolar Feminin. Chris Janka has been invited as this year's artist in residence. He will perform at five concerts with different line-ups - including his robot orchestra.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
