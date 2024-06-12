Nadal and Alcaraz compete in the Olympic doubles

It has still not been decided who will receive the two singles wild cards for former Grand Slam winners from the International Tennis Federation (ITF): Nadal is clearly in pole position, while Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem are also candidates. The latter has not yet given up hope of competing under the sign of the five rings, as manager Moritz Thiem also signaled on Wednesday. "There's still a chance," said the younger brother of the former world number three, who is retiring at the end of the season.