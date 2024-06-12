Rethinking in Munich!
Bayern defender suddenly on the sales list
Does Matthijs de Ligt suddenly no longer have a future at FC Bayern? If Jonathan Tah arrives from Leverkusen, the record champions will part with one of their current central defenders. Until now, Dayot Upamecano was considered a candidate, but there seems to have been a rethink.
Tah and Bayern are said to have already agreed on a move in the summer. Munich are currently negotiating with Leverkusen. The demands are said to be far apart. The record champions are offering around 20 million euros, while the reigning champions are demanding around 40 million euros for the defender, whose contract expires in 2025.
Nevertheless, an agreement currently seems to be only a matter of time. However, this also means that Munich will have to bring in a new man for the center of defence and one of the current quartet will have to leave. Eric Dier is considered a certainty. The veteran only arrived in the winter and has impressed. He is a good complementary player and doesn't put too much pressure on the coffers.
Min-jae Kim was brought in from Napoli last summer with much advance praise. He had many ups and downs over the course of the season. Most recently, he appeared insecure and his relationship with coach Thomas Tuchel was tarnished. With Vincent Kompany, however, a fresh start is now on the cards. Munich still thinks highly of the South Korean.
It's all about his salary
That leaves only de Ligt and Upamecano. The Frenchman is considered error-prone and was previously considered a candidate for sale. But that is now said to have changed. Instead, the Dutchman could suddenly leave, as reported by "Sport Bild". It is true that de Ligt had recently earned himself a regular place in central defense. However, it is his high salary in combination with his performance that has led to a rethink.
The Dutchman earns 16 million euros a year and has attracted interest thanks to his recent strong performances. Munich are therefore hoping for a lucrative offer. On the one hand, this should flush fresh money into the transfer coffers and, on the other, save on his salary. Upamecano, meanwhile, is to be kept, but is likely to have a difficult time under Kompany for the time being.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
