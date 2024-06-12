German is Austria’s youngest HTL director

"Who else would do it?"

So why did the native of Thuringia, who moved to Upper Austria for love, take over the school management? Welsch's honest answer: "The motivation was the support from the teaching staff, but also: who else will do it?" Because the current staffing situation is difficult. "In the last application rounds, there were three out of four HTL schools with only one applicant," says the 37-year-old.