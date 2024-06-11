Styrian hops now threatened with total failure

Breweries have enough stock

But at least beer lovers don't need to worry too much. "Because our breweries have a year and a half's supply. The shortages won't affect consumers at all," explains Gabriele Straka from Brauunion. The southern Styrian hops are used for Gösser and the vintage Pilsner from Reininghaus - surpluses also end up in Puntigamer and Schwechater, "but that won't be the case this year," says Stelzl.