Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Destruction by hail

Styrian hops now threatened with total failure

Nachrichten
11.06.2024 19:15

Styrian agriculture has been hit hard by the rain chaos, with damage amounting to more than four million euros. Hop farmers in particular have to fear for their livelihoods.

comment0 Kommentare

No, he has never experienced destruction on this scale before, Richard Stelzl tells the "Krone" newspaper. On Saturday, the South Styrian had to watch as the terrible storms destroyed his entire hop harvest within minutes.

"At first we hoped to be spared, but then the wind changed and the hail came," says the chairman of the Styrian hop growers.

Hop farmer Richard Stelzl (Bild: Jürgen Radspieler)
Hop farmer Richard Stelzl
(Bild: Jürgen Radspieler)

Almost all the shoot tips of his plants were knocked off by the projectiles, which were up to three centimetres in size - and so were all the other hop farmers in Leutschach. So is the Styrian beer region now facing a total loss of this essential ingredient for the brewing process?

A total of 80 hectares affected
"Here in the region, virtually all of our growing areas are affected. Out of a total of 110 hectares, around 80 have been affected. We can only hope that the plants will sprout again so that we can save at least a fraction of the harvest," hopes Stelzl.

Breweries have enough stock
But at least beer lovers don't need to worry too much. "Because our breweries have a year and a half's supply. The shortages won't affect consumers at all," explains Gabriele Straka from Brauunion. The southern Styrian hops are used for Gösser and the vintage Pilsner from Reininghaus - surpluses also end up in Puntigamer and Schwechater, "but that won't be the case this year," says Stelzl.

The Leutschachers have not been overly spoiled by the harvest in recent years anyway. "It was simply too wet for that. In a good year, we're talking about a total harvest of 200 tons, but this year everything has to fall into place for it to be maybe 100 tons," says the South Styrian realistically. Hop farmers are expecting a loss of 800,000 euros this year.

In agriculture as a whole, the hail insurance company estimates the damage caused by the storms of the last few days at 4.4 million euros. The floods had catastrophic consequences, especially in eastern and southern Styria.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Marcus Stoimaier
Marcus Stoimaier
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf