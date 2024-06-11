Doskozil autobiography makes the SPÖ tremble

About the reputation of the "maverick"

The soon-to-be 54-year-old author describes Burgenland as a "model region" in Austria and describes grievances regarding migration and integration. And he also addresses his reputation, saying: "I know that I have the image among some media and party friends of being the troublemaker who sees things differently and doesn't hold back with his opinion. (...)." For him, this book is an opportunity to write in detail about everything that moves him politically. "Maybe some people will understand me better after reading this book."