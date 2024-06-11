"It's challenging, but it makes you happy!"

Eva Nagelschmied, who won gold with her service skills and 3rd place in Austria, is also training at the Parkhotel am Wörthersee! "This competition experience is a great asset!" says Nagelschmied. She hasn't heard any negative talk about working in tourism from those around her: "Family and friends supported me. And when people say: In tourism, you always work weekends and evenings: In many professions, you don't always have Saturday and Sunday off, in healthcare professions for example." And even though the work is often challenging, Eva Nagelschmied feels: "When the guests are happy, I'm happy."