Injured while cheering: Big worries for ÖFB opponents

"It's going very well"

Mbappé was relaxed after his brief appearance. "It's going very well," said the new Real Madrid goalscorer with a smile. L'Équipe, on the other hand, was concerned that it was difficult to imagine Mbappé being at 100 percent at the start of the tournament. Juve midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who according to the French newspaper has recently been sidelined due to muscle fatigue and pain in his calf, seems unlikely to play against the Austrian side on Monday. The situation is similar for Real kicker Aurélien Tchouaméni, who had already missed the CL final due to a fatigue fracture in his left foot and was also rested against Canada.