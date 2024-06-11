Here you get the most for your vacation money

European destinations have become more expensive

In general, European destinations have become slightly more expensive this year compared to the previous year and in relation to Austria - despite high domestic inflation, said Stefan Bruckbauer, Chief Economist at UniCredit Bank Austria on Tuesday, according to a press release. "In Turkey and Hungary, where the vacation euro was worth the most in the past, you get significantly less this year than last year due to high inflation," said Bruckbauer. Nevertheless, Hungary remains one of the countries where purchasing power remains particularly high for Austrians.