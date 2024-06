Rockfall, wet slope: road still closed

Thesituation is being constantly monitored

The situation is being constantly monitored. As reported, the rainfall of the past few days has caused the slope to become soaked. In the meantime, boulders have also fallen onto the road. "The B 108 Felbertauernstraße is also still only passable in one lane until further notice after an embankment breach in the area between Ainet and St. Johann im Walde and is being controlled by traffic posts."