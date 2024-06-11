Unease ahead of the European Championship
“Nagelsmann should have left Neuer at home”
Shortly before the start of the European Football Championships, a discussion about the reliability of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has flared up in Germany. Now former goalkeeper Uli Stein has also spoken out: "Nagelsmann should have left Neuer at home!"
First the overly casual chip ball against Ukraine in the DFB comeback, then the rebound against the Greeks - Manuel Neuer didn't always cut a happy figure in the European Championship test matches. Untypical for the FC Bayern Munich super keeper.
"If you take a Manuel Neuer with you, you have to let him play. But he no longer justifies it in sporting terms. He should have been left at home with a heavy heart, but with reason - after this shaky preparation," writes former national goalkeeper Uli Stein in his column for "kicker".
"At this European Championship, there will hardly be an opposing striker who is afraid to run alone towards the German goal." For Stein, Neuer's poor form was predictable: "A goalkeeper over 30 also needs the luck to be spared injuries. Manuel didn't have that luck. For a long time, he lacked the normal training and match rhythm that gives him confidence and security in his own processes in goal. You can see that in his performance now."
Anger after Nübel's exclusion
Stein cannot understand why Nagelsmann left VfB keeper Alexander Nübel out of the European Championship squad. The former goalkeeper would have liked Nübel, "a possible man of the future", to get a taste of the tournament. "Instead, Oliver Baumann, who certainly won't have a great DFB career ahead of him, is included ..."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
