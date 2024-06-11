Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Unease ahead of the European Championship

“Nagelsmann should have left Neuer at home”

Nachrichten
11.06.2024 09:33

Shortly before the start of the European Football Championships, a discussion about the reliability of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has flared up in Germany. Now former goalkeeper Uli Stein has also spoken out: "Nagelsmann should have left Neuer at home!"

comment0 Kommentare

First the overly casual chip ball against Ukraine in the DFB comeback, then the rebound against the Greeks - Manuel Neuer didn't always cut a happy figure in the European Championship test matches. Untypical for the FC Bayern Munich super keeper.

Manuel Neuer has not been at his best recently. (Bild: AP/Martin Meissner)
Manuel Neuer has not been at his best recently.
(Bild: AP/Martin Meissner)

"If you take a Manuel Neuer with you, you have to let him play. But he no longer justifies it in sporting terms. He should have been left at home with a heavy heart, but with reason - after this shaky preparation," writes former national goalkeeper Uli Stein in his column for "kicker".

Uli Stein criticizes Manuel Neuer. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Uli Stein criticizes Manuel Neuer.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

"At this European Championship, there will hardly be an opposing striker who is afraid to run alone towards the German goal." For Stein, Neuer's poor form was predictable: "A goalkeeper over 30 also needs the luck to be spared injuries. Manuel didn't have that luck. For a long time, he lacked the normal training and match rhythm that gives him confidence and security in his own processes in goal. You can see that in his performance now."

Anger after Nübel's exclusion
Stein cannot understand why Nagelsmann left VfB keeper Alexander Nübel out of the European Championship squad. The former goalkeeper would have liked Nübel, "a possible man of the future", to get a taste of the tournament. "Instead, Oliver Baumann, who certainly won't have a great DFB career ahead of him, is included ..."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf