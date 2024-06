Truck crashes into ditch: road closed

The 41-year-old truck driver from Hungary was driving on the Klagenfurt expressway (S37) towards Friesach at around 5.30 a.m. on Tuesday when he veered off the road to the right near Maria Saal for unknown reasons. The articulated lorry then crashed over an embankment and came to rest in the ditch on the right-hand side of the vehicle between the road and the railroad line there.