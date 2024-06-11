Commissioning 2025
New Graz Bim line on track
In March 2023, work began on the city center relief project, which will usher in a new public transport era in Graz when it goes into operation at the end of 2025. Important construction measures, such as laying the tracks in Neutorgasse, have already been completed and others are currently being implemented.
The new streetcar line is 1.2 kilometers long and will be used by streetcar lines 16 and 17 in the future. The exact route: Jakominiplatz - Radetzkystraße - Neutorgasse - Andreas-Hofer-Platz - Tegetthoffbrücke - Belgiergasse - Vorbeckgasse - Annenstraße (connection to the existing Bim network).
At morning peak times alone, almost 5,000 additional passengers can be transported from the end of 2025. This will massively relieve the Herrengasse, which is currently frequented by all streetcars and must therefore reach its capacity limit. In the morning peak between 7 and 8 a.m. alone, 119 streetcars pass through Herrengasse.
Right on schedule
In the course of the track construction work, the opportunity is also being taken to renew supply lines (water, sewer, district heating, gas, electricity and telecommunications) and to make public spaces much more attractive, especially for pedestrians and cyclists.
The work for the major inner city relief project is right on schedule. The Radetzkystraße area has been completed since November 2023, Neutorgasse will reopen at the beginning of July, the sometimes spectacular work on the Tegetthoff Bridge, such as the lifting in of the two bridge sections, each weighing around 300 tons, is in full swing and work is also already underway on the right bank of the Mur, in Belgiergasse and Vorbeckgasse.
Information campaign
In order to keep the public fully informed about the status of the construction work, Holding Graz's marketing department is running a construction information campaign from 1 June to 4 July 2024 under the motto "Neutorgasse: on track" to provide information about the inner city relief measures. Cross-media, target group-specific communication measures will be implemented, such as articles in print and online media, out-of-home measures and various formats on Holding Graz's social media channels. In addition to information on previous measures, the status of the work and an outlook on further progress, the focus is on the completion of Neutorgasse and the associated opening of the Neutorviertel on July 5 and 6, 2024.
Here is a detailed overview of completed construction measures and those currently or soon to be implemented:
- Neutorgasse before opening
Neutorgasse is 95 percent complete. It will be open to cyclists and motor vehicles again at the start of the school vacations at the beginning of July, although cars will only be allowed to drive in one direction until September 2025. Regional buses will make five temporary stops in Neutorgasse until September 2025, after which the trial operation of the new streetcar lines will begin, which will start regular service at the end of November 2025. In future, Neutorgasse will offer more green spaces, twice as much space for pedestrians and cyclists as well as new tracks and space for motorized traffic. The accessible areas were widened from 5.1-6.5 meters to 12.8-14.2 meters. New supply lines for sewerage, water, gas, district heating, electricity and telecommunications were also laid. Modern seating and shrubs planted by fall 2024 invite you to linger. The first streetcars will run through Neutorgasse at the end of 2025.
- Tegetthof Bridge
The Tegetthoff Bridge is currently being reinforced to be able to bear the weight of the streetcars of up to 40 tons. In addition, the bridge is being widened by 1.25 meters, which will provide more space for pedestrians and cyclists as one westbound lane will be removed. In January 2024, the southern half of the bridge was excavated, for which a separate assembly site was set up in Belgiergasse. The first of two bridge sections, a 300-tonne, 64-metre-long and six-metre-wide southern tandem, was lifted into place in mid-May. Two 650-ton cranes were used for this. The second, northern tandem will be lifted into place in mid-July and the bridge will be reopened to traffic at the end of November 2024.
- Belgiergasse
Around 20% of the work in Belgiergasse has been completed. New sewer, water and gas pipes have already been laid. New electricity, telecommunications and district heating lines will follow by September 2024. The streetcar tracks will be laid and the overhead lines installed by September 2025. The surface (sidewalks and carriageway) will also be restored by September 2025.
- Vorbeckgasse
The new supply lines are currently being installed and the tracks have already been laid. The track connection to Annenstraße will be made in 2025
