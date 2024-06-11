New Graz Bim line on track

Neutorgasse is 95 percent complete. It will be open to cyclists and motor vehicles again at the start of the school vacations at the beginning of July, although cars will only be allowed to drive in one direction until September 2025. Regional buses will make five temporary stops in Neutorgasse until September 2025, after which the trial operation of the new streetcar lines will begin, which will start regular service at the end of November 2025. In future, Neutorgasse will offer more green spaces, twice as much space for pedestrians and cyclists as well as new tracks and space for motorized traffic. The accessible areas were widened from 5.1-6.5 meters to 12.8-14.2 meters. New supply lines for sewerage, water, gas, district heating, electricity and telecommunications were also laid. Modern seating and shrubs planted by fall 2024 invite you to linger. The first streetcars will run through Neutorgasse at the end of 2025.