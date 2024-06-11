Was with Austria
Former top scorer: “Brutal what Rangnick did”
Radoslaw Gilewicz is expecting an exciting duel between Austria and Poland at the European Football Championship. The former Bundesliga top scorer and current TV pundit on Polish television praised the Austrian team under team boss Ralf Rangnick, but also warned against Poland ahead of the crucial Group D encounter in Berlin on June 21.
"We can be dangerous, we shouldn't be underestimated," said the 53-year-old in an interview with APA regarding the upcoming duel between Austria and Poland at the European Championship.
On paper, Austria currently has the advantage. "It's brutal what Ralf Rangnick has done with this team. Fantastic," said Gilewicz, who was impressed by the ÖFB team's style of play. "The intensity and the counter-pressing are outstanding. They have their own style, which is incredibly unpleasant for opponents. France and the Netherlands will also have problems." However, Gilewicz does see one potential stumbling block. "The only danger is the comfort zone. But nothing will happen under Ralf Rangnick," the former striker is certain.
Lewandowski is irreplaceable
The ten-time Polish international won four league titles and the Cup twice in Austria with FC Tirol and Vienna Austria, and was crowned top scorer in the 2000/01 season. Gilewicz scored a total of 98 goals in 241 Bundesliga games over nine seasons. He is currently working as a TV pundit for Viaplay and has been loaned out by public broadcaster TVP for the EURO. On the side, "Radogol" runs his own soccer school, which specializes in individual training for young strikers.
Will the new Robert Lewandowski be honed there? "You only get someone like Lewandowski every 30 to 40 years," said Gilewicz with a laugh. But the Polish national team has no problems with strikers anyway. Even though Juventus attacker Arkadiusz Milik will miss the European Championships due to a knee injury sustained in the 3-1 friendly win against Ukraine, another prominent name in the squad alongside Lewandowski is Krzysztof Piatek (Basaksehir).
The Polish national team had problems in qualifying when they only made it to the EURO after a 5:4 penalty shoot-out in the play-off final in Wales. Neo-team manager Michal Probierz was already on the bench at the time, having previously worked for the Poles as U21 coach. Probierz succeeded the Portuguese Fernando Santos in September 2023. He had "absolutely no idea" about Polish soccer, emphasized Gilewicz. "He mixed up the players and only spoke in Portuguese with an interpreter. There were a lot of communication problems."
Poland has no pressure
Under Probierz, the team has been unbeaten for seven games and is "on a good path". The 51-year-old has changed the mentality in the Polish squad, explained Gilewicz. "The players are enjoying playing soccer again. Many players say that a lot has changed mentally in terms of attitude. There's a good atmosphere again."
Expectations are low for the Qatar World Cup round of 16 finalists in view of their poor qualifying campaign, when they only managed third place in their group behind Albania, the Czech Republic and just ahead of Moldova. "Nobody is counting on Poland. We're going to Germany without any pressure to show everyone. Slowly but surely things are looking up," emphasized Gilewicz. The mood in the country is far from euphoric due to the narrow qualification. "Nobody believed we would make it to the European Championship."
A squad with individual class
Gilewicz emphasized the individual class in the Polish squad with Lewandowski (35), Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski (30) and Wojciech Szczesny. It will be the 34-year-old Juventus goalkeeper's last major tournament in a team shirt, and his good friend Lewandowski could do the same. In addition to the old stars, the Poles also have shooting stars such as Roma kicker Nicola Zalewski (22), Sebastian Szymanski (25) from Fenerbahce and Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior (24).
The agile and fast Zalewski was the best player in the two play-off games against Wales and Estonia (5:1), said Gilewicz. Szymanski has had a "fantastic season" at Fenerbahce with 13 goals and 19 assists, and the attacking player, who is coveted by several top international clubs, was particularly impressive at the start of the season.
Gilewicz worked as sports coordinator for the Polish national team under team boss Jerzy Brzeczek for two and a half years from summer 2018. He therefore experienced the last duels between Poland and Austria in the 2019 European Championship qualifiers up close. The visitors triumphed 1:0 in Vienna, but no goals were scored in Warsaw. "No matter what situation we were in, we often looked good against Austria in terms of the result," said Gilewicz, who will be following the European Championship clash with particular interest. "My heart is divided. I say it will end in a draw."
