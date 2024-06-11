Former top scorer: “Brutal what Rangnick did”

On paper, Austria currently has the advantage. "It's brutal what Ralf Rangnick has done with this team. Fantastic," said Gilewicz, who was impressed by the ÖFB team's style of play. "The intensity and the counter-pressing are outstanding. They have their own style, which is incredibly unpleasant for opponents. France and the Netherlands will also have problems." However, Gilewicz does see one potential stumbling block. "The only danger is the comfort zone. But nothing will happen under Ralf Rangnick," the former striker is certain.