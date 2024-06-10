Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Trial in Vienna

Embarrassing: Mugshot showed the wrong person

Nachrichten
10.06.2024 16:46

A parcel delivery man was stabbed out of nowhere in Vienna last summer. The victim claims to have recognized the perpetrator a short time later as he was leaving a supermarket. The police released a picture of the man who was accused, taken by the store's surveillance cameras. But during the trial, it becomes clear that a number of things may have gone wrong during the investigation.

comment0 Kommentare

Imagine you buy a drink in the supermarket on the way to your stepdaughter's school. A short time later, your picture from the store appears in the media. The Vienna police are looking for you because of a serious crime. You turn yourself in. Because of the proceedings, you lose your job and your girlfriend and face up to ten years in prison.

Delivery man collapsed in front of supermarket covered in blood
This is what happened to a Serbian-born man in Vienna. "I didn't do anything", he affirms in tears during the trial. The Vienna public prosecutor's office sees it differently: on June 26, 2023, the defendant allegedly attacked a parcel delivery man with a knife out of nowhere in Wagramer Straße and seriously injured him.

Zitat Icon

Why do you throw the parcels on the ground with full force?

Der Täter zum Paketzusteller, ehe er zustach.

"I was on my way to a customer and put my bag down. Then the man came and said 'Why are you throwing the parcels on the floor with all your might'," the 28-year-old victim recalls the brief conversation before he was attacked. The delivery man dragged himself a few streets away and collapsed in front of a supermarket, covered in blood. During the first aid treatment, the seriously injured delivery man shouted: "That's him!" and was referring to a man who was comfortably walking out of the store - the man who has now been charged.

Police officer speaks of a chaotic crime scene
And this despite the fact that the features - neither clothing nor appearance - did not quite match and the investigation work was obviously characterized by mistakes. For example, a description of the perpetrator was allegedly only obtained from the victim after he had been shown the photographs (and apparently only those of the Serbian). A police officer testified during the trial that the work on site was not very professional: On evidence, "neither fingerprints nor DNA had been secured. It was a chaotic crime scene."

Zitat Icon

They were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Richterin Bahr nach dem glatten Freispruch.

No bloodstains, wrong shoe color
The fact that a man who had allegedly just stabbed someone was calmly buying himself a soft drink after the crime should not have surprised either the investigators or the prosecution. No traces of blood can be seen in the pictures, although it had literally spurted out of the stab wound in the thigh. The color of the shoes also did not match the description of the perpetrator.

Judge Hannelore Bahr pronounces an outright acquittal, not legally binding: "You were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time", she says.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Anja Richter
Anja Richter
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf