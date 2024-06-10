Embarrassing: Mugshot showed the wrong person

"I was on my way to a customer and put my bag down. Then the man came and said 'Why are you throwing the parcels on the floor with all your might'," the 28-year-old victim recalls the brief conversation before he was attacked. The delivery man dragged himself a few streets away and collapsed in front of a supermarket, covered in blood. During the first aid treatment, the seriously injured delivery man shouted: "That's him!" and was referring to a man who was comfortably walking out of the store - the man who has now been charged.