SPÖ leader Anton Lang was "not happy" about the election result, as he told Krone: he had expected gains, especially in the large Upper Styrian cities: "We have to look at why that didn't happen." "Thumbs up" for the performance of his Red Party in the state capital: "The result in Graz gives me confidence for the state elections." Is Andreas Babler focusing on the right issues? "Yes", says Lang, but the issues were less decisive, the overall trend was for parties to the right of center.