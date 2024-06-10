Apple with AI offensive against Google and Microsoft

An important question will be from which iPhone generation onwards the individual AI functions will be usable. According to Bloomberg, many of them will require one of this year's models or at least an iPhone 15 Pro from 2023. If the AI innovations prove popular, this could trigger accelerated upgrades from customers to new devices. The iPhone is by far Apple's most important product. It generates more than half of the company's revenue - and also drives the apps and subscriptions business.