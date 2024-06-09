Dark clouds loomed over the polling stations

First place for SPÖ "realistic"

"The result in this form has already become apparent in recent months", said SPÖ regional manager Jasmin Puchwein at the party headquarters in Eisenstadt. The SPÖ did not want to give an assessment of the federal result of the EU elections, nor draw any conclusions for the upcoming National Council elections. "We are assuming that support for the SPÖ in Burgenland will be above the national average and that first place is quite realistic."