Big problem
AK study: every second pupil received extra tuition
These are figures that should be a wake-up call for politicians in the "Holy Land" and the federal government. According to a study by the AK, a whopping 51 percent of Tyrolean pupils needed extra tuition in the past school year. The AK boss is calling for rapid improvements.
Alarming figures in the education sector come from the Tyrolean Chamber of Labor (AK). According to the school cost study, a whopping 51 percent of pupils received external tutoring in the school year just ending. In comparison: in the 2022/23 school year, the figure was significantly lower at 23 percent.
We have been pointing out the problems for years. But instead of taking action, the situation is becoming even more difficult.
AK-Präsident Erwin Zangerl
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
23% wanted to, but could not
Not only a problem for young people, but also for parents. 60 percent stated that tutoring was a noticeable to heavy financial burden for them. Equally alarming: 23 percent of pupils would have liked to take advantage of tutoring, but were unable to do so either for financial or organizational reasons.
AK boss calls for improvements
AK President Erwin Zangerl criticizes that "we have been pointing out the problems for years, which have now been confirmed again by the study. But instead of taking action, the situation is becoming even more difficult. It is the task of the public sector to ensure improvements, and as quickly as possible.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.