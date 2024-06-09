Höll jets to second home win in Leogang

Expectations fulfilled! On the final day of the Mountain Bike World Cup in Leogang, Vali Höll also mastered her home course like Swiss clockwork, as she did on Saturday, and took victory. She finished more than seven seconds ahead of Anna Newkirk (USA) and Myriam Nicole (Fra) (last year it was "only" 4.3 seconds). Numerous racers slipped in the forest or had technical problems. But not the local heroine. "I knew that the race would be decided in the forest. I told myself: slow down, don't stress," said the relieved winner, who was extremely happy about the good performance of second-placed Newkirk: "I'm really pleased that Anna is so strong now. We've been racing together from the start and I'm delighted for her that it's finally working out for her."