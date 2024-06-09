Demonstration of power
Höll jets to second home win in Leogang
Who can stop Vali Höll? Nobody in Leogang. The downhill queen conquered the top step of the podium for the second time in a row and seemed to ride through the course in the forest as light as a feather.
Expectations fulfilled! On the final day of the Mountain Bike World Cup in Leogang, Vali Höll also mastered her home course like Swiss clockwork, as she did on Saturday, and took victory. She finished more than seven seconds ahead of Anna Newkirk (USA) and Myriam Nicole (Fra) (last year it was "only" 4.3 seconds). Numerous racers slipped in the forest or had technical problems. But not the local heroine. "I knew that the race would be decided in the forest. I told myself: slow down, don't stress," said the relieved winner, who was extremely happy about the good performance of second-placed Newkirk: "I'm really pleased that Anna is so strong now. We've been racing together from the start and I'm delighted for her that it's finally working out for her."
The 22-year-old Höll had already won qualifying and the semi-final the day before and went into Sunday's race as the clear favorite, which is why the weight was visibly lifted from her shoulders after the race. She had already won the long-awaited home victory last year, which she now repeated. "I'm glad it's over," breathed the exhausted winner. Nevertheless, she is "definitely celebrating", she said, smiling and pointing to her water bottle.
The stop in Leogang was the third in this year's World Cup season. Previously, Höll celebrated a victory in Fort William (Gb) and a sixth place after a crash in Poland. With her home triumph, the YT Industries athlete has further extended her lead in the overall World Cup. She is now 290 points ahead of Tahnee Seagrave from New Zealand, who only finished ninth.
Max Alran (Fra) won the men's junior race ahead of Dane Jewett (Kan) and Mike Huter (Sz). The best young lady was Erice van Leuven, who won ahead of her New Zealand compatriot Eliana Hulsebosch and Heather Wilson (Gb).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.