Hudson fights for the final, Vojta now record man

Hinterndorfer said: "The race was very okay, even if it wasn't rhythmic. It wasn't easy to run the half marathon in the heat." Vojta was of course not very happy with his time, but admitted that "we were lucky with the weather". In the morning it was at least still a little cloudy, so the sun wasn't beating down completely on the Italian capital as it had been on the previous days. However, he celebrated a small anniversary on his birthday. He has competed at the European Championships seven times in a row since 2010. According to European Athletics, he has now drawn level with several other athletes in the statistics. But no one has achieved more European Championship starts...