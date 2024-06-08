Vorteilswelt
Tireless fight

Scholz certain: “Russia will not get through”

Nachrichten
08.06.2024 16:01

Shortly before the European elections, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has made a strong declaration of war on the warmongering Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. He assured that peace in Germany would not be put at risk.

comment0 Kommentare

"Russia will not get away with its imperialist plans," the SPD politician said with conviction in his weekly video message published on Saturday. "Putin must realize that he cannot win his brutal campaign. That there can only be a just peace for Ukraine."

We are working tirelessly for this just peace, Scholz emphasized. "Peace policy means that we support Ukraine in defending its independence and sovereignty. And that we remain level-headed in doing so":

Peace conference in Switzerland is imminent
He emphasized constant coordination with partners and allies and referred to upcoming discussions on the topic at the G7 summit and the peace conference planned for the coming weekend in Switzerland. Scholz announced that he would promote a common position towards Russia among representatives from Asia, Africa and South America, stating that they stand by international law and the United Nations Charter. "And that is why Russia must end its war of conquest."

With regard to support for Ukraine, he said that "we are not putting peace at risk here in Germany". This has remained his stance since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

