Rattinger and Lindner eliminated in the heats

This was not to be expected before the start of the season. Thanks to great races in the spring, however, he was able to qualify for the European Championships. "But it's a shame that I had my worst race this year here of all places." However, it was not due to nervousness at his first major event. "I wasn't nervous before the start." He naturally wants to make the most of his minimal chance of successfully qualifying for the Olympics. "I'm still hoping for good starting opportunities abroad." Liège is fixed, but Turku is still questionable.