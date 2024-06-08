French Open final:
Iga Swiatek against Jasmine Paolini – LIVE from 3 pm
Final day in Paris! Iga Swiatek and Jasmine Paolini duel for the French Open title today, we will be reporting live from 3 pm - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Everything seems to be set for the world's best tennis player: Iga Swiatek is in the final of the French Open, which is endowed with 53.48 million euros, for the third time in a row and is also the clear favorite against Jasmine Paolini. Swiatek, who is only 23, could not only win her third Roland Garros title in a row, but also her fifth Major title overall. Paolini, on the other hand, is in her first Major final at the age of 28.
Paolini had never made it past the second round before this year's edition in the west of Paris, and a year ago she even only played in a WTA Challenger in Croatia. She only won her biggest title to date in February at the WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai. Swiatek, on the other hand, is sailing on a wave of success. If it hadn't been for her second round match against Naomi Osaka, where she was one point away from being eliminated, she could have been considered untouchable. But since that match point, she has won 52 of the next 66 games.
On a par with Steffi Graf
Swiatek has a winning streak of 20 singles matches in a row at Roland Garros alone, which puts her in fourth place with Steffi Graf in one statistic. Chris Evert (29 wins) leads the way. In addition, the Pole is now unbeaten in 18 matches following her triumphs in Madrid and Rome. In the head-to-head with Paolini, Swiatek leads 2-0, with Paolini taking just three games in both matches.
Incidentally, the greeting at the net is in Polish, as Paolini has Polish roots and speaks a little of her great opponent's language. She will say "Cześć" (hello) to her shortly before the first serve, Paolini revealed. "Iga is an incredible player. So young, but already so many successes and Grand Slam wins," said Paolini. "So I have a lot of respect for her. But I want to go on court on Saturday and try to enjoy the match and this moment."
For her, even reaching the final is a huge achievement. Before this year, she had never made it past the second round at the four Grand Slam tournaments. She then reached the round of 16 at the Australian Open in January, followed by a fairytale victory in Paris, which saw her reach the match for the Suzanne Lenglen Cup.
"Rubber makes my game better"
But a victory in the final against Swiatek would be a huge surprise. The Polish player is going for her fourth title at the Stade Roland Garros since 2020. No wonder she is already being compared to clay court king Rafael Nadal from Spain given her dominance in Paris. Swiatek's reaction to this? "We'll see if the journey looks similar after 14 years." She certainly has a reason for her success on clay: "The surface makes my game better. My grip allows me to play more spin and I can defend better because it's a bit slower," said the world number one. "On the other hand, I have more time to attack as well. I just make good use of that."
Paolini can be happy even if she loses, as she made it into the top ten for the first time (7th). Even if she loses, she will collect by far her biggest prize money check of 1.2 million euros. Victory is worth double that and 2,000 points.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
