Iga Swiatek against Jasmine Paolini – LIVE from 3 pm

"Rubber makes my game better"

But a victory in the final against Swiatek would be a huge surprise. The Polish player is going for her fourth title at the Stade Roland Garros since 2020. No wonder she is already being compared to clay court king Rafael Nadal from Spain given her dominance in Paris. Swiatek's reaction to this? "We'll see if the journey looks similar after 14 years." She certainly has a reason for her success on clay: "The surface makes my game better. My grip allows me to play more spin and I can defend better because it's a bit slower," said the world number one. "On the other hand, I have more time to attack as well. I just make good use of that."