Fight for plant expansion

“The value of jobs has fallen sharply”

Nachrichten
12.06.2024 14:00

Brands such as Internorm and Topic belong to the IFN Group from Traun. Now the window network wants to expand the site of sun protection manufacturer Schlotterer in Adnet (Salzburg). But the Upper Austrians are encountering resistance. The processes are tough.

"We will take a closer look at investments in the future," said Johann Habring recently when presenting the balance sheet figures of the IFN window network, which includes companies such as Internorm and Topic - as well as Schlotterer, a sun shading specialist operating in a real growth market.

This is why the group, which operates from Traun, also wants to expand the plant in Adnet near Hallein. But there is resistance from local residents. The issues are noise, landscape, soil sealing and traffic.

The plant expansion would be our biggest investment by far, but we'll see if they want us. We are still hopeful.

Christian Klinger, Miteigentümer IFN-Fensternetzwerk

"The value of jobs in Austria has fallen sharply. Somehow people don't want them anymore, but we're still fighting," says Habring. Essentially, the nature conservation decision is missing, he says.

Building goes five meters deep into the ground
IFN co-owner Christian Klinger: "We have conditions there that we probably wouldn't get in any other European country in terms of the environment and compatibility of the building." The plant will be set about five meters deep into the ground if it is built.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
