New Gunners coach

“Felt the fantastic atmosphere”

Nachrichten
07.06.2024 17:55

Basketball champions Oberwart have found what they were looking for in their search for a new head coach! The Gunners presented Matthews Otten on Friday, who signed a two-year contract. The 42-year-old said: "Even during my brief visit during the qualifying games, I could feel the fantastic atmosphere in the arena. It's incredible what the entire Gunners family achieves in a small town like Oberwart."

comment0 Kommentare

After winning the title, the Gunners are already looking ahead again. The new head coach is an important element in this. The 42-year-old dual citizen (US, Hol) Matthew Otten has an impressive track record both as a player and as a coach. His greatest success as a player was winning the Dutch championship with Groningen in 2010. Oberwart's former coach Erik Braal recommended Otten to the Gunners. After numerous talks, interviews and a short visit to Oberwart, he said YES to the move to southern Burgenland.

Zitat Icon

During my short visit, I could feel the fantastic atmosphere in the hall.

Neo-Coach Matthew Otten

The coach brought a lot of praise with him on his official inaugural visit: "It's incredible what the entire Gunners family does in a small town like Oberwart. I am delighted and honored to be able to play a part in shaping the future here and hopefully open a new chapter of success together. Essentially, two things convinced me to come to Oberwart: Firstly, our team! We have a special identity with numerous young, Austrian players led by Sebastian. Secondly, our great fans and the energy of the entire Gunners family."

Managing Director Thomas Linzer with new coach Matthew Otten. (Bild: Franz Weber)
Managing Director Thomas Linzer with new coach Matthew Otten.
(Bild: Franz Weber)

Gunners Managing Director Thomas Linzer said of his new head coach: "We are delighted to bring Matthew Otten into our Gunners family, a new coach who has international experience both as a player and as a coach. In his coaching career to date, he has proven that he can deal well with limited resources as well as international level at both a mid-tier structured team (note: Yoast United) and a highly professional top team (note: Donar Groningen). In our discussions, it quickly became clear that we have a very good basis for a common path."

"Will be the hunted in the new season"
It is clear to the coach that expectations are high after the championship title: "I am aware that, as champions and defending champions, we are challenged from day one and will probably go from being the hunters of the previous season to the hunted of the new season."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Verena Höchstätter
Verena Höchstätter
