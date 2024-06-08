Clear criticism of the lack of glamor in the DTM

"It's important that we present ourselves at the top"

What do the drivers themselves say? "I don't pay attention to that sort of thing, I don't walk around in the paddock either. I'm either in the car or in the truck preparing for the next session. But it's important that we present ourselves in top form," says champ Thomas Preining, who wants to follow up his first triumph of the season at the Lausitzring today and tomorrow in Zandvoort. "The plan is to finish on the podium again and score as many points as possible," says the driver from Linz.