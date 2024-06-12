Iran legionnaire Knett
“It was the most difficult season for my head”
Goalie Christopher Knett secured relegation in Iran with Foolad on the final matchday. Even before the start of the league, the club had to overcome a number of hurdles. Together with a friend, the Viennese collected 24,000 euros for socially disadvantaged people.
It was only on the final matchday that they secured their place in the league with Nassaji Mazandaran, finishing the season in eleventh place with their seventh win (1:0) - two points ahead of the relegation zone. "We were fighting against relegation almost the whole time, and our goal was at least the top eight. It was my most difficult season mentally," said goalkeeper Christopher Knett. The Viennese played his third season in Iran for Foolad, and the club had to overcome a number of hurdles before the league started. Player contracts were extended too late and new signings did not join the team in time. There were only two tests in the three-week preparation period, with four different coaches on the bench in 30 games. "After four defeats in a row, the fans were really angry and the processes took time. We showed strong character in the final game and picked up seven points. That saved us," says the 33-year-old.
But he always kept his cool, even in precarious times, scored nine times and was voted player of the month once. "I'm just extremely relieved that we made it!"
The fan favorite still has a contract with Foolad until June 2025. "I will also fulfill it, I feel comfortable here. But it's no secret that the financial side also plays a role." As always, "Chrisi" also showed his full commitment off the pitch: together with a friend, Knett launched a fundraising campaign for socially disadvantaged people. A total of 24,000 euros was collected. "That's the greatest gift of all for me."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.