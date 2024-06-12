“It was the most difficult season for my head”

It was only on the final matchday that they secured their place in the league with Nassaji Mazandaran, finishing the season in eleventh place with their seventh win (1:0) - two points ahead of the relegation zone. "We were fighting against relegation almost the whole time, and our goal was at least the top eight. It was my most difficult season mentally," said goalkeeper Christopher Knett. The Viennese played his third season in Iran for Foolad, and the club had to overcome a number of hurdles before the league started. Player contracts were extended too late and new signings did not join the team in time. There were only two tests in the three-week preparation period, with four different coaches on the bench in 30 games. "After four defeats in a row, the fans were really angry and the processes took time. We showed strong character in the final game and picked up seven points. That saved us," says the 33-year-old.