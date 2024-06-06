Host pushed to victory over fearful opponent by fans

Planning takes six months

But the man from Salzburg doesn't get bored as it is. "I give classes in between, I'm here from half past midnight until late at night," says the number 119 in the squash world. "Fortunately, there are also lots of helpers. So I can take a short break before the matches and prepare. After all, every percent counts! And you can't go shopping there," he says, alluding to the atmosphere in the shopping mall. In general, his "baby" Mozart Open demands a lot from the tournament sponsor. "The brainstorming for next year starts right after the end of the tournament. We start planning the logistics six months beforehand. You can't really put it into hours."