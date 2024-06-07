Drumbeat: Court freezes Benko millions

62-meter yacht for 25 million

Specifically, it concerns the 62-meter yacht RoMa, which Benko has sailed the seas with in recent years to attract investors. The RoMa was owned by a subsidiary of the Laura Private Foundation. Following the collapse of the deliberately opaque Signa conglomerate, the motor yacht was also to be sold: According to reports, it went to Paul van Zuydam, the owner of the Le Creuset Group, the world market leader for enameled cast iron cookware, for 25 million euros. Van Zuydam is a South African entrepreneur whose fortune is estimated at half a billion euros.