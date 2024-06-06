Sonnenmarkt is now mobile in the district of Jennersdorf

Demand for affordable food is increasing enormously

And, as Verena Dunst, honorary president of Volkshilfe, knows, the need is great. This year, 20,000 customers were counted in the three Sonnenmärkte stores alone, which are operated by Volkshilfe. According to Dunst, the fact that there are no fixed locations in the southernmost district, but are mobile, is mainly due to the geography of the district. This guarantees shorter distances for customers. The establishment of the sun markets is a question of social justice and this is at the heart of the political agenda in Burgenland, emphasized Provincial Councillor Leonhard Schneemann. "Especially in times of inflation, it is important for us to send out a signal to counteract poverty," said the Provincial Councillor.