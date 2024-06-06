Nationwide in the country
Sonnenmarkt is now mobile in the district of Jennersdorf
With the district of Jennersdorf, the social project, which is unique in Austria, has now been implemented throughout the country. 65,000 people can now shop more cheaply
The Burgenland Sun Markets and Sun Cafés, which have existed in six districts to date, are a unique model in Austria for combating poverty. With the district of Jennersdorf, the seventh district has now been added, thus ensuring nationwide coverage. The mobile store is on the road from Wednesday to Friday in the communities of Jennersdorf, Heiligenkreuz, Dt. Kaltenbrunn, Rudersdorf, Minihof-Liebau, St. Martin an der Raab and Königsdorf.
Demand for affordable food is increasing enormously
And, as Verena Dunst, honorary president of Volkshilfe, knows, the need is great. This year, 20,000 customers were counted in the three Sonnenmärkte stores alone, which are operated by Volkshilfe. According to Dunst, the fact that there are no fixed locations in the southernmost district, but are mobile, is mainly due to the geography of the district. This guarantees shorter distances for customers. The establishment of the sun markets is a question of social justice and this is at the heart of the political agenda in Burgenland, emphasized Provincial Councillor Leonhard Schneemann. "Especially in times of inflation, it is important for us to send out a signal to counteract poverty," said the Provincial Councillor.
65,000 people can take advantage of the offer
The Sun Markets and the Sonnenmobil are aimed at around 65,000 people in the province, including people on minimum pensions, single parents, people with low incomes and anyone at risk of poverty. Among other things, food, hygiene articles and everyday goods are offered.
There is also an appeal from the mayors of the district: not to shy away from visiting the Sonnemarkt or the Sonnenmobil.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
