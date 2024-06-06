Sloppy pharmacists lost 62,000 euros

21 daily lottery tickets were stolen

From April 2022 to January 2023, it had been his job to collect the daily lottery tickets from four pharmacies and deposit the money in the bank. Only months later did it emerge that only partial amounts had been transferred to the pharmacies on 22 occasions or that 21 days' worth of sales were missing from the account altogether. The public prosecutor's office explained that the messenger could afford several vacations per year and did not spend more than 130 euros per month - so where did he get the money for his allegedly "lavish lifestyle"? The young man referred to the support of his parents, who confirmed this.