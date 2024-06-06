ÖVP prepares for clear losses in EU elections

Party leader and Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer was not present at the end of the election campaign in Vienna. His absence was explained by the fact that he and the Federal President were seeing off the ÖFB national team for the European Championships. Stocker and Lopatka showed understanding for the importance of supporting the national soccer team and took over the cheering on of their own election workers in front of the federal party headquarters in Vienna. "We want to win elections and not polls, so we will show the strength the People's Party can develop in the final sprint right up to the last hour," Stocker drummed up.