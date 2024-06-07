“This is a mockery of every single victim”

"Krone": Ms Schuh, as Managing Director of the Upper Austrian Violence Protection Center, you deal with women affected by violence on a daily basis. Do you find the discussions about the signing of Jérôme Boateng at LASK understandable?

Eva Schuh: I think the discussion is justified. Unfortunately, violence is always an issue in soccer and LASK should actually deal with it sensitively. There is an obligation for all sports clubs to have protection concepts. This means that they should have already dealt with the issue in depth. And they obviously haven't in this case.