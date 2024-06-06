“Hottest woman”: Gercke seduces with a bikini dance

Does Lena Gercke want a baby?

The beauty puts on a hot dance routine to the song "All That She Wants" by Ace of Base, including a sexy hip swing. The 36-year-old's choice of music makes many fans sit up and take notice. Does Lena Gercke, who is the mother of two children, Zoe and Lia, want another child? The song lyrics "All that she wants, is another baby" could be a clue. Comments such as "Interesting lyrics" or "Another baby?" pile up under Gercke's post.