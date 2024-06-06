Kendall Jenner has “the best nipples in town”

Sexy transparent dress
Super sexy! Anyone who follows supermodel Kendall Jenner (28) and her sister Kylie Jenner (26) on Instagram will know that the two have just spent a relaxing vacation in Mallorca. They diligently provided their followers with hot vacation photos. Kendall has now caused a stir with a particularly revealing photo, heating up her fans in a transparent dress.
Hot, hotter, Kendall Jenner! The 28-year-old model and her sister Kylie have just spent a glamorous luxury vacation in Mallorca - hot vacation photos included!
Jenner heats things up with breathtaking vacation pics
Kendall caused a stir on Instagram with a particularly seductive photo series. In a tight-fitting purple mermaid dress, she lolls around on a deckchair. The figure-hugging dress had a high-necked collar and Jenner's hair fell over her shoulders in soft beach waves.
The highlight: the wow dress was transparent and revealed Kendall's chest. The model had probably left her bra at home on vacation! In other beautiful pictures, the 28-year-old ran across the yacht and admired the beautiful sunset. "9pm sunsets", she captioned the photo series.
Kendall has "the best nipples in town"
Kendall's followers are also beside themselves with excitement over the hot post. In the comments section, they are overflowing with compliments. "You're a dream," gushed one user. Fellow model Elsa Hosk also commented: "Beautiful!"
Kendall's sister Khloé Kardashian also commented on the seductive photos: "I love it when you show off your nipples. The best nipples in town." Khloé's comment also amused many fans. "I love it, Khloé" or "This answer is so wild" can be found among numerous laughing emojis.
