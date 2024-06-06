Tyrolean economy in the black, but not all rosy

Economy wins, but more and more people at risk of poverty

The Tyrolean Chamber of Labor does not see the situation quite as rosy, even though it considers the unemployment figures to be extremely positive. "However, we must not ignore the fact that youth unemployment is on the rise, which is never a good sign," AK President Erwin Zangerl comments on the economic report. "In addition, Tyrol is still lagging far behind in terms of income and has a problem with women's incomes in particular - and this applies to all forms of work, even with full employment all year round. Here we are even in last place compared to the rest of Austria."