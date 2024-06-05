“I will put my heart and soul into the Red Cross”

The ravages of time are taking their toll on many Styrian Red Cross stations, for example in Graz City. Is there any money at all for renovation?

It's true, there are several branches throughout Styria that are in need of renovation. Until now, the provincial association has only funded the construction and renovation of district offices, leaving the local offices empty-handed. I am thinking of setting up a construction fund at the regional association, which would also be used to support construction and renovation projects at local branches. The local branches have such an important function, because they - and no one else - pay for the volunteers. They also create the emotional connection to the Red Cross. When people donate, they also say: "Will the money stay with us anyway? If it goes to Graz, I won't donate anything!"