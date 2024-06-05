New Red Cross boss:
“I will put my heart and soul into the Red Cross”
SPÖ veteran Siegfried Schrittwieser has clearly won the duel for the leadership of the Styrian Red Cross. The "Krone" asked the new president about his plans.
"Krone": Mr. Schrittwieser, did you expect this landslide victory?
Siegfried Schrittwieser:I was confident, but you can't expect a result like this. We talked for years about whether we should do it or not, but in the end we decided to go for it - that was me and eight district office managers. And now we can implement what we want: give the Red Cross a new direction, ensure greater appreciation and transparency. In addition, there must be no centralization, because that would do enormous damage to the Red Cross, as the local branches have important functions. And we cannot do without them.
Which plans will you tackle first?
There will be an orientation phase over the next two or three months because we don't know anything internally - there hasn't been much transparency so far. But one thing is certain, openness and closer cooperation with the local and district offices will certainly be intensified. There has always been talk of appreciation, but it has never really been practiced externally. I sensed at the General Assembly that people are now waiting for this - and that's what I'm doing now.
How deep are the rifts within the Red Cross after the election?
As soon as I was elected, I said: I invite everyone who supported the Weinhofer list to come on board. Because there can only be one winner, and that is "Red Cross". And no one else. And that will succeed because the people who work for us really have the well-being of the organization in mind.
There has always been talk of appreciation, but it has never really been practiced externally.
Siegfried Schrittwieser
What do you think of the new regional control center, a major project by your predecessor, which is currently being built in Graz-Puntigam?
The regional control center was decided by the association committee, I stand by that, we need it. But now we have to check whether it is fit for purpose.
About the person
71-year-old Siegfried Schrittwieser is a red veteran. A trained locksmith, he has held numerous political positions, first appearing in parliament in 1987 and becoming SPÖ party leader in 2000. The eloquent Upper Styrian quickly became the "Bull of Thörl " - he also held the mayor's seat in his home municipality. In 2005, Schrittwieser rose to become President of the Provincial Parliament, and in 2009 he became 2nd Deputy Provincial Governor (until 2015). On June 4, he was elected President of the Red Cross.
The ravages of time are taking their toll on many Styrian Red Cross stations, for example in Graz City. Is there any money at all for renovation?
It's true, there are several branches throughout Styria that are in need of renovation. Until now, the provincial association has only funded the construction and renovation of district offices, leaving the local offices empty-handed. I am thinking of setting up a construction fund at the regional association, which would also be used to support construction and renovation projects at local branches. The local branches have such an important function, because they - and no one else - pay for the volunteers. They also create the emotional connection to the Red Cross. When people donate, they also say: "Will the money stay with us anyway? If it goes to Graz, I won't donate anything!"
You have held many political positions. Was the presidency still missing from your CV?
No! I thought I'd done it all a long time ago. I've been a Red Cross official for 40 years, 33 years as head of the local branch in Thörl, eight years as head of the district branch in Bruck-Mürzzuschlag. And there were now district branch managers who did not agree with the transparency and appreciation in the association. I have now been elected for one term, am in good health and will put all my heart and soul into the Red Cross and ensure that we become a close-knit community in Styria!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.