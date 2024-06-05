Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Test for war

Swiss fighter jets land in the middle of a highway

Nachrichten
05.06.2024 14:03

Switzerland is testing the worst-case scenario: in view of the tense world situation, the air force of our neighboring country has tested its capabilities for a possible war and trained to take off and land on a freeway in Payerne.

comment0 Kommentare

On a highway bridge in the middle of fields and with a distinct smell of liquid manure in the air, the deputy commander of the air force, Christian Oppliger, gave an initial positive assessment of the so-called "Alpha Uno capability test" on Wednesday.

Landed on the highway at 260 km/h
The pilots of the F/A-18s had made perfect landings, he said. The aircraft had a landing speed of around 260 kilometers per hour. The highway section near Payerne, south of Lake Neuchâtel, had been closed for several kilometers since the previous evening. The guard rails had been removed and the route was cleaned several times before take-off, while cannon shots were used to scare away birds.

The last Swiss Air Force exercise of this kind had taken place in 1991 in the canton of Ticino. Before the end of the Cold War, such exercises took place regularly every few years. Now the threat situation has changed significantly, said Brigadier Oppliger: "The air force has to be prepared for anything." It is no longer just about defense, but also about combating enemy ground-to-air systems. The air force wants to be able to keep opponents at bay even up to 100 kilometers beyond the borders. The aim of the exercise was also to test how quickly the air force could be deployed elsewhere following a potential first strike on military airfields.

Zitat Icon

"The air force must be prepared for anything."

Brigadier Christian Oppliger

Switzerland is a neutral country that does not take part in acts of war and does not supply warring parties with material. This also applies to Ukraine. However, the concept is "defensive Switzerland", which can defend itself in the event of an attack and fend off attacks. In 2022, a procurement contract was signed with the US government for 36 modern F-35A fighter jets. The first are due to be delivered in 2027.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf