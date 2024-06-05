Swiss fighter jets land in the middle of a highway

The last Swiss Air Force exercise of this kind had taken place in 1991 in the canton of Ticino. Before the end of the Cold War, such exercises took place regularly every few years. Now the threat situation has changed significantly, said Brigadier Oppliger: "The air force has to be prepared for anything." It is no longer just about defense, but also about combating enemy ground-to-air systems. The air force wants to be able to keep opponents at bay even up to 100 kilometers beyond the borders. The aim of the exercise was also to test how quickly the air force could be deployed elsewhere following a potential first strike on military airfields.