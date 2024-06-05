Vorteilswelt
Traffic jams and waiting times

G7 summit: border controls with Italy with immediate effect

Nachrichten
05.06.2024 13:52

After Corona, crossing the southern border was free again - now you have to be prepared for checks, traffic jams and waiting times when leaving for Italy. Reason: the G7 summit.

For years, free passage has been the rule at the border with Italy - except, of course, during the coronavirus pandemic. But just as the vacation season begins, this is now changing, at least for the next two weeks. This time, however, it's not because of a virus - although evil tongues might say otherwise.

The reason for the reintroduction of border controls and the suspension of the Schengen Agreement by the Italian authorities from June 5 to 18 is the G7 summit taking place in Rome from June 13 to 14. With representatives of the industrialized countries USA, Japan, Canada, Germany, Great Britain, France and the host itself.

Fear of attacks
The security authorities want to know in advance which people are entering the country - especially in times like these. To protect participants from possible attacks and disruptions. Traffic jams and waiting times are to be expected at the border with Italy over the next two weeks. And, important: don't forget your identity card!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Klaus Loibnegger
Klaus Loibnegger
