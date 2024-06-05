Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Defeat in court

McDonald’s trademark rights further restricted

Nachrichten
05.06.2024 14:16

McDonald's has suffered a defeat before the EU court in Luxembourg in the trademark dispute over the "Big Mac". The court ruled on Wednesday that trademark protection will be further restricted. Accordingly, the fast food company loses the European trademark rights to the "Big Mac" for poultry products.

comment0 Kommentare

McDonald's had not provided any proof that the trademark had been used continuously for five years, the court stated in its ruling.

Nor had sufficient evidence been provided for the use of the Big Mac brand for chicken sandwiches. There was a lack of information on sales volumes, among other things.

EU trademark rights, so-called EU trademarks, are valid throughout the European Union and exist alongside national trademarks. McDonalds' can still appeal against the ruling before the next higher instance, the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

Commenting on the decision on Wednesday, the company stated that the "legendary Big Mac" is loved by customers throughout Europe. (Bild: McDonald's)
Commenting on the decision on Wednesday, the company stated that the "legendary Big Mac" is loved by customers throughout Europe.
(Bild: McDonald's)

Dispute began in 2017
At the time, the Irish fast-food chain Supermac's applied to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) to cancel the Big Mac trademark in the EU.

The EUIPO granted the application in part at the beginning of 2019. However, it left the trademark protection in place for poultry products, among other things. Supermac's appealed to the EU General Court, which has now overturned and partially amended the EUIPO's decision.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf