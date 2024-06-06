Komoot, Strava & Co.
These are the best apps for cyclists
Smartphones and bike computers have long since become indispensable tools for cyclists, for example for finding the most beautiful trails and routes. We have the top 10 apps from the Austrian cycling community for you, as well as professional technology tips for a successful cycling trip.
Today, no road cyclist, mountain biker or touring cyclist travels with a paper map like they used to. Thanks to smartphones and apps, orientation problems or annoying inquiries to locals are a thing of the past.
"Every app wants to be able to do everything, but in reality they are very different," says cycling expert Martin Ganglberger, co-founder of the Austrian Bikebord, the largest forum for cyclists in Austria.
"The point of the apps is that you can easily put together a tour that suits your personal performance level and riding technique anytime and anywhere.
Thanks to the latest technologies and smartphones, there are now numerous tools available to athletes, leisure cyclists and world travelers which, when used correctly, can make the cycling experience much easier.
Martin „No Pain“ Ganglberger, Bikeboard Forum
Racing cyclists are guided onto roads by the apps, mountain bikers off the beaten track and touring cyclists are guided onto cycle paths," says Martin, who asked the bikeboard community for the "Radkrone" which apps they use on the road.
