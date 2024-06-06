Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Krone Plus Logo

Komoot, Strava &amp; Co.

These are the best apps for cyclists

Nachrichten
06.06.2024 16:30

Smartphones and bike computers have long since become indispensable tools for cyclists, for example for finding the most beautiful trails and routes. We have the top 10 apps from the Austrian cycling community for you, as well as professional technology tips for a successful cycling trip.

comment0 Kommentare

Today, no road cyclist, mountain biker or touring cyclist travels with a paper map like they used to. Thanks to smartphones and apps, orientation problems or annoying inquiries to locals are a thing of the past.

"Every app wants to be able to do everything, but in reality they are very different," says cycling expert Martin Ganglberger, co-founder of the Austrian Bikebord, the largest forum for cyclists in Austria.

"The point of the apps is that you can easily put together a tour that suits your personal performance level and riding technique anytime and anywhere.

Zitat Icon

Thanks to the latest technologies and smartphones, there are now numerous tools available to athletes, leisure cyclists and world travelers which, when used correctly, can make the cycling experience much easier.

(Bild: Erwin Haiden)

Martin „No Pain“ Ganglberger, Bikeboard Forum

Bild: Erwin Haiden

Racing cyclists are guided onto roads by the apps, mountain bikers off the beaten track and touring cyclists are guided onto cycle paths," says Martin, who asked the bikeboard community for the "Radkrone" which apps they use on the road.

Für Radfahrer
Die Top-10-Apps 
Krone

„Krone“-Plus

Hannes Wallner
Hannes Wallner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit

„Krone“-Plus

explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf