Car driver crashed head-on into a tree in Jochberg
Another nasty accident occurred on Wednesday night in Jochberg (Kitzbühel district)! A 33-year-old local man crashed head-on into a tree on an S-bend. His co-driver disappeared without a trace. It was the second accident in the same place within a few days.
The emergency services had their work cut out for them on Pass Thurn Straße in Jochberg on Sunday night! At around 2.15 a.m., the car of a 33-year-old local man left the road for unknown reasons. He drove over a concrete crash barrier, hit two trees and finally crashed head-on into another tree.
The man was trapped in the vehicle and we had to free him. Fortunately, he was responsive, but made some unclear statements as to whether there was anyone else in the car.
Florian Stanger, Kommandant der FF Jochberg
The alerted Jochberg fire department had to rescue the man from the vehicle and learned more details about the accident, as commander Florian Stanger explains: "The man was trapped in the vehicle and we had to free him. Fortunately, he was responsive, but made some unclear statements as to whether there was anyone else in the car."
Immediately afterwards, a large search operation including a drone was launched in the area. "This went on until around 4.30 a.m., but was uneventful. The police also started a cell phone search," explains Stanger. A few hours later, the good news: the police finally found the missing person in the hotel room.
Nothing had happened all winter. It is inexplicable that it happened now.
Florian Stanger, Kommandant der FF Jochberg
The driver of the car suffered serious injuries and was taken to the St. Johann in Tirol district hospital by ambulance. The car was a total loss. The road guidance equipment was also severely damaged.
Second accident within days
The search for the co-driver was not the only strange thing. As Stanger explains, the serious accident on Sunday night, in which three people were seriously injured, happened in exactly the same place: "Nothing happened all winter. It's inexplicable that it happened now. There have always been accidents, but they've been spread out over many years, not every week."
