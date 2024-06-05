No full return?
Princess Kate reflects on her future
Princess Kate's role within the British royal family could change following her cancer diagnosis and treatment. According to a report, we should not expect to see the old Kate again.
In March 2024, Princess Kate announced in an emotional video message that she had been diagnosed with cancer following abdominal surgery. She then began chemotherapy. In her message, the 42-year-old emphasized that her treatment and, of course, her three children were her sole focus. However much she is looking forward to returning to work as soon as she is able.
In any case, there are no appearances on the royal schedule until the end of the year.
Rethinking and reassessing
However, according to a new report, Prince William's wife is to reflect on the time afterwards and rethink her role after the "shock", as she herself called it in her message.
The Princess of Wales, who used to take center stage at royal appearances with husband Prince William, "may never return to the role people used to see her in," an insider told Us Weekly magazine on Tuesday.
According to the source, Kate is currently re-evaluating "what she will and won't be able to take on when she comes back."
Careful consideration
Royal family expert Richard Fitzwilliams is certain that Kate's return to the public eye will be very well planned and will only happen "on medical advice". "It will be weighed up very carefully," he explained.
Fitzwilliams added that her battle to stay healthy is "obviously very taxing".
Princess Kate was last seen in public in December 2023, the day after Christmas Eve. She attended the traditional church service at Sandringham with the royal family and her children.
King Charles back on duty
In January, she was in hospital for two weeks following an abdominal operation. Specialists are said to have been flown in especially for her.
During this time, King Charles underwent prostate surgery at the same London clinic. He was also diagnosed with cancer, but not of the prostate.
Unlike Kate, the 75-year-old is already back on duty and is taking part in the commemorations of the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy this week and the "Trooping The Color" birthday parade on 15 June.
Princess Kate has been married to Prince William, heir to the British throne, since 2011. The couple have children Prince George (10), Princess Charlotte (9) and Prince Louis (6).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.