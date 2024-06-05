"Lost" star calls it quits
Evangeline Lilly puts an end to acting
She became world-famous thanks to the series "Lost" and was most recently seen as the superhero Wasp in three "Ant-Man" films. Although Evangeline Lilly is still very much in demand, she has now shocked Hollywood with an announcement on Instagram: The 44-year-old is putting her acting career on hold - probably for good.
Lilly shared a clip of herself that was recorded on the set of "Lost" in Hawaii in 2006. In it, she is asked where she sees herself in ten years' time. Her answer: "I'm afraid to admit this to the rest of the acting world, but ideally in ten years I would be a former actress. I'd love to have a family and be writing - so that I can potentially impact people's lives in an even more human way."
"So full of contentment"
Below the clip, the Canadian expressed her joy at her decision. "I am so full of satisfaction that I can live my vision. I thank God how blessed I am. Stepping down seems to be the only clear choice for me. Wealth and fame can be scary at times, but taking the step into your dharma exchanges fear for fulfillment."
Explanation: In Hinduism, dharma is the term for the cosmic law that governs correct behavior and social order.
Comeback not ruled out
Lilly does not completely rule out the possibility that she could "return to Hollywood one day". But right now she is just happy to have left her career behind her: "I'm at a point where I just feel good. A new season has begun and I AM READY ... and I AM HAPPY!"
Lilly landed her first minor role in the Superman series "Smallville" in 2002 at the age of 22. Two years later, she made her big breakthrough as Kate Austen in "Lost". The show ran in America between 2004 and 2010 and is considered one of the best TV drama series of all time. She was awarded a Golden Globe for her performance in 2007.
In 2015, she made the leap into the Marvel universe as Hope van Dyna aka Wasp. In addition to three 'Ant-Man' films, she made an appearance in the 2019 blockbuster 'Avengers: Endgame'.
"Was my destiny"
In her private life, Lilly has been in a relationship with production assistant Norman Kali since 2010. The couple have son Kehekili (13) and a second child (9) together, whose name and gender the parents have not publicly revealed.
Back in 2018, Lilly revealed in the podcast "The Lost Boys" that she had never set out to become famous: "It wasn't my intention, but it was my destiny. I'm one of the rare actresses who didn't even try to become an actress. I only took the job back then because I had great confidence that it was part of my life path."
The huge success astonished her: "It all happened so quickly and was so easy. It felt like destiny. And who am I to say no to my destiny?"
Lilly was "afraid of fame"
In 2003, she then revealed in "Esquire" that she would rather no longer be in the spotlight: "My whole life I believed there was nothing I was afraid of. But suddenly I had a serious fear of fame. I've always tried to be a good girl. But it's a dangerous thing in Hollywood because there are so many different agendas..."
