Nagelsmann gives Sane an ultimatum ahead of home European Championships

The attacking player had struck ÖFB kicker Phillipp Mwene with a blow at the start of the second half in the 2-0 defeat to Austria in Vienna on November 21 and was shown the red card. FIFA handed down the minimum suspension of three matches. "He has to train this week. And he also has to play against the Greeks. He has now been suspended for three games, he has no rhythm at all at national team level," Nagelsmann emphasized at the press conference after the Ukraine game (0-0).