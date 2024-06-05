Shortly before the opener
Nagelsmann gives Sane an ultimatum ahead of home European Championships
Ultimatum for Leroy Sane! DFB team boss Julian Nagelsmann makes it clear just a few days before the start of the home EURO that the Bayern Munich star needs match practice to play a role at the tournament.
The attacking player had struck ÖFB kicker Phillipp Mwene with a blow at the start of the second half in the 2-0 defeat to Austria in Vienna on November 21 and was shown the red card. FIFA handed down the minimum suspension of three matches. "He has to train this week. And he also has to play against the Greeks. He has now been suspended for three games, he has no rhythm at all at national team level," Nagelsmann emphasized at the press conference after the Ukraine game (0-0).
There were also injury worries. Sane has not played a competitive match since Bayern's semi-final exit in the Champions League. Nevertheless, Nagelsmann is confident: "He has a chance of slipping into the first eleven, but he has to train and take part in team training," said the national coach.
European Championship dress rehearsal against Greece
Nagelsmann expects the spark that will get the team and fans into the tournament flow a week later against Scotland at the European Championship dress rehearsal in Mönchengladbach on Friday (8.45pm/live in the sportkrone.at ticker). Sane, among others, should also ensure this.
