Will there be another government of experts in the fall?

Time is pressing in October

Because there are a number of decisions to be made in the fall that will create a certain amount of time pressure. "A draft budget will have to be presented in October and the decision on the EU Commissioner is also pending. Time is pressing. We could also think about involving experts," says Heinz Fischer. His ulterior motive: it would be easier to find majorities with a government involving experts and all parties.

For example, the appointment of the EU Commissioner requires a majority in the main committee in Parliament. It is quite possible that it will also take longer to agree on the Commission President in Brussels and that the new Commission will not be formed until the fall.