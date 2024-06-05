The "Krone" analyzes
Will there be another government of experts in the fall?
The death of Austria's first female chancellor, Brigitte Bierlein, has reminded us of the high satisfaction ratings of the expert government of the time. A successful model that could be used again in the hot fall after the National Council elections.
If the forecasts for the National Council elections hold, the FPÖ could be in the lead on election night on September 29, a party that nobody wants to form a coalition with. It could therefore take several months before a viable coalition is formed. Experts could "play a role again", said former Federal President Heinz Fischer in the "Krone" podcast "Super Election Year".
Time is pressing in October
Because there are a number of decisions to be made in the fall that will create a certain amount of time pressure. "A draft budget will have to be presented in October and the decision on the EU Commissioner is also pending. Time is pressing. We could also think about involving experts," says Heinz Fischer. His ulterior motive: it would be easier to find majorities with a government involving experts and all parties.
For example, the appointment of the EU Commissioner requires a majority in the main committee in Parliament. It is quite possible that it will also take longer to agree on the Commission President in Brussels and that the new Commission will not be formed until the fall.
As a transitional government, the Greens and the ÖVP will no longer have a majority as soon as the new National Council is constituted - which must be no later than 30 days after the election. Finding a majority in parliament in this constellation will be a complex matter.
Thelast time the situation was this messed up was in 2006
The last time the ÖVP and BZÖ did not have a majority for the duration of the government negotiations was in 2006. If Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen sees that only blockade dominates everyday political life, he could pull out this card and install a short-term government of experts to minimize emotions on the political stage. The constitution gives the Federal President this power.
However, there is talk from the Hofburg that Van der Bellen will do everything in his power to quickly get a majority capable of governing on track.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.